ALBANY — Violence in New York State prisons reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.
The union is calling for a full repeal of the Humane Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, because union leaders say the law has led to a significant increase in violent assaults in prisons since its enactment, said James Miller, director of public relations at NYSCOPBA.
The HALT Act was signed into law March 31, 2021, by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and prohibits incarcerated people in special populations from being sentenced to solitary confinement and limits their keep-lock placement to 48 hours.
Under the law, prisoners cannot be placed in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 out of 60 days unless they commit specific acts.
The HALT Act went into effect April 1, 2022.
According to data maintained by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision), the single-year records for inmate-on-staff assaults and inmate-on-inmate assaults were both set in 2022. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, there were 1,489 assaults on staff and 1,486 inmate-on-inmate assaults, topping the previous single-year marks of 1,177 assaults on staff and 1,265 inmate-on-inmate assaults.
In all, 2,975 prison assaults shattered the previous record of 2,298, set in 2019, Miller said.
Specific data for individual facilities were not released by the union.
“For nearly nine months, thousands of people who work in or reside in prisons have been forced to endure some of the most violent conditions New York has ever experienced,” NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers said. “The HALT Act has dismantled any semblance of safety measures for staff or incarcerated individuals alike, by stripping the ability to separate violent predators from their prey for any meaningful amount of time and the data clearly reflects that.”
The released data further reveals prison violence spiked dramatically after the implementation of the HALT Act. Since April 1, 2022, overall violence in New York State correctional facilities rose 31%. In the nine months of the HALT Act, 2,379 assaults were recorded in prison, a rate of more than 8.6 assaults per day, Miller said.
“It’s infuriating to watch these legislators, who so vocally supported the HALT Act, sit idly by as the numbers skyrocket and our members suffer,” Powers said. “Now more than ever we need the New York State Legislature to put common sense over political agendas and address the skyrocketing violence we’ve been experiencing since the enactment of the HALT Act,” Powers said.
Among the assaults over the past year were several incidents at Attica Correctional Facility.
Former inmate George D. Brown, 37, was sentenced Jan. 4 to three-to-six years for third-degree arson and another term of four years for second-degree assault of a corrections officer.
Brown was in a special housing unit at Attica in January because of previous behavior problems. On Jan. 24, he began yelling at officers and trying to get them to fight, officer union officials said at the time.
Brown refused to come out and then set fire to a mattress, clothes and sheets.
Officials said he used the burning mattress to barricade the door as officers attempted to extinguish the fire.
A supervisor determined that officers had to make entry into the burning cell in an effort to remove the inmate and put out the fire.
Staff entered and Brown allegedly attacked them. He was eventually subdued and dragged from the cell, union officials said. Six officers and one sergeant suffered injuries or smoke inhalation in the incident.
Brown is currently in Collins Correctional Facility.
(Includes reporting from Scott DeSmit.)