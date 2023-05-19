By Thursday afternoon, three of four GLOW counties each declared a state of emergency due to concerns about a potential influx of migrants from the southern states.
Wyoming County joined Genesee and Orleans counties when Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan made an emergency declaration “in an effort to prevent a public safety emergency from asylum seekers seeking refuge in Wyoming County.”
As New York City experienced an increase in asylum seekers since the expiration of Title 42, its mayor expressed plans to bus migrants arriving in the city to counties outside of the city, Ryan said in a press release.
“This places a tremendous burden on our rural counties which lack the necessary housing infrastructure needed for these migrants.”
Western New York is now beginning to see these impacts that have been experienced downstate over the past week, the chairwoman said.
“Wyoming County has strived to be a welcoming community and recognizes the contributions of lawful migrants to the county’s development, cultural and economic growth. However, given the lack of housing facilities within the county, the unrestricted, unlawful migration poses a grave risk to the social, health, and emergency services resources of the county,” she said. “Should New York City or other large urban centers transport large numbers of migrants to Wyoming County, the arrival of these asylum seekers will create a social, health, and emergency services crisis, causing an increase in homelessness, and will threaten the health and public safety of County residents and those relocated migrants.”
In an effort to alleviate potential impacts, the state of emergency and subsequent local emergency orders will restrict entities who may make contracts with people, businesses or entities doing business in Wyoming County to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county, or to house people at locations in the county for any length of time without Ryan’s written consent, she said. Also, no hotel, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling in Wyoming County may contract with or do business with any municipality other than the county to provide housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without the county’s written approval.
Genesee and Orleans counties made their declarations Wednesday.
The situation is a threat to public safety, Orleans County said in its state of emergency declaration, declared at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Genesee County Manager L. Matthew Landers declared the state of emergency for that county at noon.
Landers said the Genesee County declaration will last five days, at which point he could re-issue the declaration.
“In Genesee County, we are stretched. We’re stretched to the max when it comes to our own homelessness,” Landers said. “This was kind of a pre-emptive ... We want to explore. We want to have a discussion with all of our partners in the area to really understand what our capacity is, but we don’t believe we have the ability to take migrants at this point.”
Landers said the county is currently in a situation where it has a hard time housing any homelessness in the county.
“We rely on Buffalo and Rochester for supports when we run out of room. We are in no condition to be able to accept an influx,” he said. “By declaring a state of emergency, it’s giving us a cooling-down period. It will be re-evaluated (after five days) to determine if we want to continue that going on into the future. But, out of an abundance of caution, I’ve decided to declare the state of emergency and work with local leaders through DSS (Department of Social Services), the Sheriff’s Office, through Emergency Management and then also understand better what our capacity in this county is.”
Landers said his understanding, with talking with local officials, is that the county doesn’t have the ability to take migrants.
“If I hear different information, then we’ll react accordingly,” he told the media.
Landers said he consulted with a lot of people.
“I do not make decisions in a vacuum because I am not the smartest person in the room. Whether it’s the sheriff or the DSS commissioner or my Legislature, I’m in constant communication. Whether it’s tourism, whether it’s other human services-related entities.”
Landes said making the declaration is within his authority as county manager, similar to the state of emergency declared in the county when Winter Storm Elliott struck in late December.
“We’ll be evaluating this significantly over the next five days to see if we need to extend it or if there’s other factors that come to light that warrants us letting it expire,” he said.
The county manager said legislators don’t need to approve the declaration, but they definitely had input.
“I work for the nine (legislators) and I want to make sure they were in agreement with the recommendation and the ultimate declaration,” Landers said.
In Orleans County, Legislature Chairwoman Lynne M. Johnson wrote that the declaration will be in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.
“The state of emergency has been declared due to the county of Orleans experiencing a housing crisis due to an increase of 178% in placement of homeless persons since July 2022 exceeding our limited number of temporary and permanent emergency housing facilities,” she wrote. “Orleans County does not have the capability to receive or sustain any number of migrants and/or asylum seekers.
In a press release sent out this evening, Genesee County said, “Genesee County is not equipped for a rapid increase of persons in need of services and if the city of New York or other municipalities were to flood the county with migrants and asylum seekers, the situation would only worsen.”
Landers said he is in communication with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
“I’m aware that this gives us a little bit of a blanket, protects us just in case there is an influx from a different source that we weren’t thinking of or aware of,” he said of the declaration.
Landers said he has no direct evidence of any influx of migrants into the county, but added that he doesn’t want to declare a state of emergency after it’s too late.
Specifically, Landers said, the declaration means “No hotel, motel or owner of a multiple dwelling in the county is permitted to contract or otherwise engage in business with any other municipality other than the county of Genesee for the purpose of providing housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without a license granted by the county.”
The declaration does not apply to farmers, Landers said.
“This is so that New York City can’t contract with one of our hotels and, all of a sudden, we have a busload here for the next six months or longer,” he said. “That’s not in the best interest of our long-term goals of our community. There’s a lot of ‘what ifs’ and a lot of unknowns.”
Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle said Thursday that the county has not made any decisions on a state of emergency.
“At this time, no we are not considering any action of that type. We are monitoring the situation at SUNY Geneseo, he said Thursday.