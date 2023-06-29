BATAVIA — Happy smoky summer.
Gov. Kathy Hochul advised residents to be ready for more of the same during a Thursday afternoon update on Canadian wildfire smoke.
The statewide air quality advisory will remain in effect Friday and Hochul advised precautions as the region heads into the July 4 weekend.
“Air quality is unhealthy in every corner of the state of New York,” she said during an update on the situation. “Wildfires from more than 500 miles away continue to burn and we’re feeling the impact right here in real time, in our city and our state ... The truth is there’s no end in sight.”
The GLOW region has been under an air quality advisory since Wednesday. The Air Quality Index rating throughout the GLOW region as of Thursday afternoon was 152 and “Unhealthy.”
Although the smoky haze that returned to Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties had eased compared to Wednesday, the familiar “campfire” smell was still easily detectable outside.
No air quality advisories were in effect for this weekend as of Thursday afternoon.
Hochul said the circumstances are part of “the new normal.” She advised residents to check air quality ratings regularly at www.airnow.gov.
Cellphone alerts will also now be issued when the AQI is within the “Very Unhealthy” zone of 200 or above for an hour or more. In comparison, the normal air is rated at zero to 50.
Thruway message boards will also post alerts when they’re in effect.
Hochul said people need to limit their time outdoors and wear a high quality mask on those occasions when the AQI is in the “Unhealthy” category and the health effects can be real.
“We’re handing out hundreds of thousands of masks,” she said. “Dig them out of the drawers. The N95 is better. I know this is frustrating for New Yorkers because we thought that era was over, but I tell you, you’ll feel the difference.”
As for the weekend?
Hochul recommending knowing the AQI numbers and knowing their own bodies so they can recognize any negative health effects.
“We don’t know what will happen beyond the next couple of days,” she said. “Today is very bad. Tomorrow will be very bad. We expect the winds start to dissipate over the next couple days. It is impossible to predict what will happen for the holiday celebrations on Monday and Tuesday.”
Today’s weather forecast calls for likely rain in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The chances for rain and thunderstorms continues through Sunday with a 40 percent chance of rain on Monday.