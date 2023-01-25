UPDATE, 1:32 p.m.: The National Weather Service expects heavy snow to continue across Niagara, Orleans and northwestern Monroe counties thorugh about 7 p.m.
A band of heavy snow, which was near the Thruway at 1:30 p.m., will continue to advance northward this afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Expect several hours of heavy snow around Buffalo and Rochester through mid-afternoon, but 2 to 4 hours of heavy snow across Niagara, Orleans and northwestern Monroe counties through about 7 p.m.
Within this heavy snow visibilities will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Roads will be snow covered and slippery, the Weather Service said.
If traveling be prepared for slower traffic and allow for extra time to reach your destination safely, the Weather Service advises.
A winter storm warning continues until 10 tonight for Genesee and Orleans counties.
Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 10 p.m. for Livingston and Wyoming counties.
Original story:
BATAVIA — A winter storm warning is now in effect until 10 p.m. tonight for Genesee and Orleans counties.
Heavy snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches may occur in Orleans County, along with 4 to 8 inches in Genesee County.
Light snow will continue through midday. Snow will then increase this afternoon with snowfall rates over 1 to 2 inches per hour from 1 to 5 p.m.
The heaviest snow will occur from the Buffalo Northtowns along and north of the Thruway toward Rochester, NWS forecaster said. The snow will then change to light rain this evening.
Winds may gust as high as 35 mph this evening. Travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
The warning also includes Niagara, Monroe and northern Erie counties.
In the meantime, a winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. for Wyoming and Livingston counties.
Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected, with ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph.
The advisory also includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and southern Erie counties.