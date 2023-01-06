WARSAW — A boil water advisory remained in effect Friday for residents in the Village and Town of Warsaw water systems.
Repairs had been completed on two damaged water mains, village officials said in a news release. Water samples had been sent to the Wyoming County Health Department for testing.
In the meantime, residents were still advised to boil and conserve water.
Two separate water main breaks were discovered Wednesday on South Main Street in the village. One was near the Oatka Creek bridge and the second was at the village limit near Curtis Road.
The village’s storage tank off Wyoming Street was drained and residents lost water pressure. Crews worked overnight to fix the issues.
The village was advising:
n Bring tap water to a rolling boil, allow it boil for one minute.
Allow the water to cool before using.
Residents may also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
n People are asked to conserve water at least through Sunday.
The village is advising people listen to WCJW for updates, along with the checking village’s Facebook page; the village’s website at villageofwarsaw.org; visiting www.wyomingco.net; or checking www.thedailynewsonline.com.