UPDATE, 9 a.m. Tuesday: Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday for the GLOW region and nearby counties, though the National Weather Service has adjusted the amount of snow areas can expect.
For Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Monroe counties, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with local amounts of 5 to 8 inches in the eastern suburbs of Rochester. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce some blowing and drifting snow in open areas, the Weather Service said.
In Livingston and Allegany counties, total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast east of the Genesee River, and only 1 to 2 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce some blowing and drifting snow in open areas, the Weather Service said.
The bulk of the snow areawide will be from mid morning through this evening, according to the Weather Service,
Travel will be difficult with poor visibility and snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute today.
Original story:
BATAVIA — A winter weather advisory including each of the GLOW region counties will be in effect through early Wednesday morning.
The advisory took effect 6 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Besides the GLOW region, the advisory also includes Monroe and Allegany counties.
Travel will be difficult at times with snow-covered roads and poor visibility, according to the NWS. The hazardous conditions could affect the morning and evening commutes.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while driving.
Snow is expected to move west across the region this morning. It will remain widespread from late morning through early evening.
The heaviest snow will move from the eastern Lake Ontario region early back toward areas southeast of Lake Ontario through the day. It will then weaken gradually over the western Finger Lakes by Tuesday evening.
Snow will taper off across Western New York by late evening or early overnight. It will then taper off for areas east of Rochester by tonight or early Wednesday morning, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion Monday morning.
As far as accumulations go, the final totals will likely be highly variable across the area due to the complex interplay between marginal surface temperatures, terrain enhancement, and lake enhancement.
Area residents may expect 4 to 6 inches from Rochester west toward Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, and also across portions of Livingston and Ontario counties, especially east of the Genesee River.
Buffalo and Niagara Falls are likely to see the least amount of snow, as is often the case in Nor`Easter and northwest flow setups, with only 2 to 4 inches expected, the forecast discussion said
A relatively small change in the track of the system will result in a notable change in expected snowfall, and location of the highest amounts, the forecast discussion said.
Rougher weather is expected east of the GLOW region, according to the NWS. A winter storm warning is in effect from Ontario and Wayne counties eastward thorugh Central New York.
In Steuben and Chemung counties, a winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph today, the Weather Service said.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect Tuesday’s morning or evening commutes.