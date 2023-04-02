Staff from The Daily News and The Livingston County News were recognized with eight awards at the New York Press Association’s annual spring convention and trade show in Albany.
The awards included a first place, two seconds, two thirds and three honorable mentions for stories published during 2022.
“It is exciting to be recognized by our peers who understand the challenges in producing a quality product consistently,” said Regional Editor Ben Beagle. “To see so many different staff members recognized is a validation of their efforts. The entire staff, though, shares in these awards as we work collaboratively to tell the story of the GLOW region.”
Daily News photographer Mark Gutman took two of the three awards for spot news photo in the paper’s division.
The paper received a second-place award for best news series for coverage of the financial crisis at Wyoming County Community Health System and its decision to terminate a popular doctor.
“Your journalistic efforts exhibited here represent community service at the highest level because it is a community wide issue. Your bulldog reporting stands out among the tough competition in this category,” the judges wrote.
The judges also singled out staff writer Mallory Diefenbach for “excellent reporting, use of quotes, attribution and background contest. You own this.”
The judges also noted the stories precise photos, excellent photo reproduction, strong headlines and subheads. Of the latter, the judges said “good heads/subheads is a positive trend at your publication.”
“The passage of times is evident by the photos: masks and then no masks,” wrote the judges.
Awards were presented to The Daily News and Livingston County News for:
n First place: Mark Gutman, The Daily News, spot news photo, for a fire at a historic Washington Avenue home in Batavia.
The judges praise Gutman’s ability to “document firefighters in action, especially with the flames hot.”
n Second place: Brian Quinn, Matt Surtel, Ben Beagle, The Daily News, spot news, for coverage of the Mercy Flight helicopter crash in a farm field in Elba; and Mallory Diefenbach and Matt Surtel, The Daily News, best news/feature series, for a collection of stories about the financial crisis at Wyoming County Community Health System and its decision to terminate a popular doctor.
Of the Mercy Flight crash coverage, judges said “this package is very well researched, written and organized.”
n Third place: Margret Lee, Ben Beagle, Matt Surtel, The Livingston County News, spot news coverage, for the tornado that damaged a farm and other locations in Java; Mark Gutman, The Daily News, spot news photo, for a car carrier fire in Pavilion.
The tornado coverage an interesting package that “rises above traditional spot reporting on a storm,” the judges said.
The car carrier fire was a “powerful moment” and a “right-sized image,” according to the judges.
n Honorable mention: Ben Beagle, The Livingston County News, feature photo, of Caledonia artist Bill White painting a mural on the side of Cozy Kitchen; Mark Gutman, The Daily News, sports action photo, from the Attica Rodeo; and Brian Quinn, Scott DeSmit and Mallory Diefenbach, news or feature series, for coverage of the ReAwaken America tour in Batavia.
Of the ReAwaken America coverage, the judges said “Excellent reporting by all involved. Puts the local face on national issue.”
“Excellent use of quotes and attribution all the way around,” the judges said.
The photograph of Bill White was shot at a low angle - with a cell phone placed on the sidewalk. “A very sold photo shot from an interesting angle,” wrote the judges.
Gutman’s photograph featured a competitor in the bareback riding event trying to stay atop the horse. “Good action. Love the hat flying off and the way the rider’s legs match the horse’s,” wrote the judges.
The New York Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest is one of the largest and widely recognized newspaper contests in the state.
The contest features 70 categories covering the editorial, advertising and circulation efforts of New York state’s daily and weekly newspapers.
Newspapers from around the state compete for the awards, which are presented in divisions based on circulation so that newspapers compete against similarly-sized newspapers. Entries this year were judged by members of the Colorado Press Association. This year, 154 newspapers submitted 2,657 entries to the Better Newspaper Contest.
“Celebrating their accomplishments is something newspapers don’t do often enough,” NYPA Executive Director Michelle Rea said in a news release. “Newspapers create a brand-new product on a daily or weekly basis, 52 weeks a year. They work on tight deadlines with small staffs, covering local government, breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Receiving recognition from their peers in another state is affirming and energizing. We salute them for the top quality, important work they do.”
NYPA, established in 1853, is made up of weekly and daily newspapers in New York State with circulations.