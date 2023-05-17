BATAVIA — A freeze warning is now in effect for Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties.
The warning will be in effect 11 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Thursday.
A hard freeze and widespread frost with sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 20s is expected in Livingston and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Widespread frost with sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s is expected in Genesee County.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
In the meantime, a frost advisory is in effect for Orleans County. Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation.
Residents are advised to protect tender plants from the cold.