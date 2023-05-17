BATAVIA — A freeze warning is now in effect for Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties.

The warning will be in effect 11 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Thursday.

A hard freeze and widespread frost with sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 20s is expected in Livingston and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Widespread frost with sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s is expected in Genesee County.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In the meantime, a frost advisory is in effect for Orleans County. Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in frost formation.

Residents are advised to protect tender plants from the cold.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1