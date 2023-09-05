BATAVIA — A heat advisory has been issued for Tuesday in Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties.
The advisory will be in effect noon to 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s are expected.
Area residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, NWS officials said. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
The advisory also includes much of upstate New York including Monroe, Niagara, Ontario and Steuben counties.