UPDATE, 8 a.m.: A high wind warning is in effect until 7 tonight for Genesee and Orleans counties, while a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for Livingston and Wyoming counties.
Here’s a closer look:
n High wind warning: Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are forecast for Genesee, Orleans, Niagara, and northern Erie counties.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
n Wind advisory: Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected in Livingston, Monroe and Ontario counties.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
n Wind advisory: Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected in Wyoming County.
Original story, Tuesday:
Unseasonably warm weather - with temperatures above 60 degrees - will continue through Thursday, but will be accompanied by very gusty winds, with gusts topping 50 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory also includes Niagara and northern Erie counties.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast with gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected.
Windy conditions are expected to continue Thursday when southwest winds may gust to more than 40 mph later Thursday night and early Friday. There is also a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday night, the Weather Service said.
Daily record highs may be in jeopardy, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
The records are 63 degrees in Buffalo (1954) and 61 degrees in Rochester (1949), according to historical data from the Weather Service.
High temperatures near 64 degrees are forecast for the region. Normal high temperatures are around 33 to 35 degrees in Buffalo and Rochester, respectively according to historical data from the National Weather Service.
While no advisories have been issued for Livingston County as of this evening, windy conditions are expected with southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph Wednesday. A few gusts may approach 50 mph in the Western Finger Lakes, the Weather Service said.
Southwest winds may gust to more than 40 mph later Thursday night and early Friday in Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Cattaraugus, Allegany, northern Cayuga and Wayne counties, the Weather Service said.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result, the Weather Service said.
A few spotty showers may occur Wednesday, but more widespread rain will arrive later Thursday and Thursday night as low pressure crosses the eastern Great Lakes. Much colder air will move back into the region Friday with a few light snow showers, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion tonight.