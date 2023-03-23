The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch to begin Saturday afternoon in Genesee and Orleans counties, while a separate watch includes Wyoming County.
Both watches will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the Weather Service said.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The watch for Genesee and Orleans counties also includes Monroe, Niagara, and northern Erie counties.
No advisories have been issued for Livingston County where the Weather Service forecast conditions as “breezy.”
Livingston County expects an east wind of 13 to 23 mph Saturday with gusts as high around 41 mph. The breezy conditions will continue through Sunday night, the Weather Service said.
The windy conditions are the result of a deep storm system passing to the west during the weekend. This powerful system will generate very strong wind gusts across much of the region, especially over the far western counties Saturday night, where gusts of 55 to 60 mph will be possible, the Weather Service said.
The window for winds of this magnitude looks to be small, probably on the order of just a few hours, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this afternoon.