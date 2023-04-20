UPDATE: The lockout has ended today at the Batavia City School District.
City police have determined after an investigation that the threat was unfounded, district officials said in a communication. District buildings have returned to normal operations. The remainder of the day, including busing, will continue as normal.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District is on lockout this afternoon.
The lockout was enacted after the district received a threat, district officials said in a texted communication. Nobody is being allowed inside or out of the district’s buildings.
Students involved in outside activities are brought inside during lockouts.
Other activities are continuing as normal.
City police are investigating, district officials said.
People are advised not to visit the schools because they won’t be allowed inside and students won’t be allowed to leave until the threat is cleared.
Students are also sheltering in place at Notre Dame High School in Batavia.