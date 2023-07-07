Update, July 7: The Batavia Police Department reports tonight that it has located 16-year-old Jesus Reyes.
No other information was released.
Jesus had been the subject of a missing persons alert issued by the police department on June 30.
In a statement Friday night, the Batavia Police Department said it "thanks everyone who assisted in this case."
Original story, June 30:
BATAVIA — City police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Jesus Reyes was last seen in Batavia about 3 a.m. June 28. He was last wearing a white “Batavia Track” T-shirt and matching shorts. Jesus is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, police said. He weighs 175 pounds with black hair and black eyes. I
Jesus speaks Spanish and it’s possible that he is in the Miami, Fla.-area, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1 (800) 346-3543.
Tips can also be submitted by clicking on the “submit a tip” button at the bottom of this post on bataviapolice.org.