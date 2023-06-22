UPDATE, 9:45 a.m.: City police report this morning that Erica Gibbs has been located and is safe.
Gibbs, 16, was the subject of an alert issued June 21 asking the public for help in locating her.
In its update, Batavia Police said it would like to thank the public and media outlets for their assistance.
No other information was released.
The Police Department's original release from June 21 said Gibbs was last seen on June 15 in Batavia. She was last seen wearing a black sweatpants and a hoodie. Erica is about 5'03" and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.