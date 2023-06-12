UPDATE, 10 p.m.: City police report tonight that Erica Gibbs has been located and is safe.
Gibbs was the subject of an alert issued earlier Monday asking the public for help in locating her.
In its update, issued about 9:45 p.m., the Batavia Police said it would like to thank the public and media outlets for their assistance...
Original story:
BATAVIA — City police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Erica Gibbs was last seen on about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Batavia. She was last seen wearing a black Nike Hoodie, a red hoodie, and black sweatpants.
Gibbs is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, police said. She weighs about 115 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1 (800) 346-3543.