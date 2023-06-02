BATAVIA — Autum Froebel reacted quickly Thursday to an unexpected emergency.
She and other employees were working at Tim Horton’s when a small mulch fire erupted near the city’s “S” curve — possibly from a discarded cigarette butt.
Customers waiting in the drive-thru alerted the workers. Froebel reacted quickly and doused the flames — which had reached about 2 feet high — with buckets of water.
City of Batavia firefighters arrived a minute or two later, having been alerted by 911.
The incident occurred as firefighters are advising people about potential mulch fire hazards
After numerous responses to mulch fires recently, The City of Batavia fire department is reminding residents to use some caution and common sense when it comes to landscaping mulch.
Each year during the spring and summer months, hundreds of mulch fires are reported nationwide, City Fire Chief Joshua P. Graham said in a news release. The fires start out small and undetected, but can eventually grow into a devastating fire, causing major damage to buildings, homes, and other structures.
Typically, mulch that is piled too deeply, more than a few inches, can build up heat and spontaneously catch fire, he said. As the fire starts in the landscaping mulch, it quickly spreads into the shrubbery and then into the home or building.
Other contributing factors include below average rainfall, extremely dry conditions, warm weather, and abnormal winds.
Another, common cause of mulch fire is human carelessness through discarding of smoking products. Cigarette and cigar smokers often discard lighted smoking materials, including matches, into the landscaped areas as they enter and/or exit a building.
“So, please take extra precaution when smoking around landscaping beds,” he said.
To help prevent a mulch fire, please follow these safety tips:
n Become aware of this fire safety problem and use smoking materials responsibly. Use only approved receptacles for matches, cigarettes and cigars.
n Recognize that hot and dry spells allow mulch fires to start more readily.
n Report any smoke or fire in a mulch bed via 9-1-1.
n Maintain at least 18 inches of clearance between the edge of the mulch bed and combustible building materials, such as exterior vinyl siding and decks.
n Keep mulch beds as moist as possible.
Call the fire department at (585) 345-6375 for more information.
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)