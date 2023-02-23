The National Weather Service has extended until 10 tonight winter weather advisories from Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties as freezing rain continues.
Additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible with some snow and sleet mixing in at times, the Weather Service said.
Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
The advisory also includes northern Erie County.
A separate winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for Orleans and Niagara countie where additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are forecast.
Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are also possible. The hazardous conditions could affect the evening commute, the Weather Service said.
The winter weather advisory for Monroe and Ontario counties has been extended to midnight. The advisory also includes Wayne, northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.
Periods of freezing rain will continue with additiona ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Some snow and sleet may mix in at times, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Precipitation is expected to pick up in coverage from west to east later this afternoon and tonight at the last in a series of low pressure waves pushes across the region. This will initially promote some mixed precipitation, which could include some sleet and freezing rain, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Athe night matures and the colder air deepens in the wake of the wave, the precipitation will change to just snow showers. Snow accumulations tonight will be less than an inch in most areas with slightly higher amounts east of Lake Ontario and also in some of the higher terrain of the Southern Tier orFinger Lakes, the Weather Service said.
Conditions are expected to become windier tonight, with winds gusting 20 to 40 mph, the forecast discussion said.
On Friday, notably colder air charges into the region, holding daytime highs in the 20s for most area while also activitating lake effect snow for areas mainly southeast of the lakes. These favored areas can look for an inch or two of snow. A trace to a half inch amounts will be common most elsewhere, the Weather Service said.