Mark Gutman/Daily News

Fire crews work to extinguish Friday’s fire at 201 Main St. in Medina. An adjacent portion of Main Street has been closed between Park and North Avenues due to the risk of collapse.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

MEDINA — A portion of Main Street downtown has been closed due to a potential building collapse in the aftermath of Friday’s fire.

An alert was issued about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. It says Route 63 — which is also Main Street in the village — has been closed between Park and North avenues.

That’s the location of the cobblestone building that sustained extensive damage Friday in a four-alarm fire.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the blaze at 201 Main St. that took hours to extinguish.

The building was the location of a carpet shop. One person was rescued by no injuries were reported.

A state fire team will be assisting the Orleans County Fire Investigation unit to determine blaze’s cause.

