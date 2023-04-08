MEDINA — A portion of Main Street downtown has been closed due to a potential building collapse in the aftermath of Friday’s fire.
An alert was issued about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. It says Route 63 — which is also Main Street in the village — has been closed between Park and North avenues.
That’s the location of the cobblestone building that sustained extensive damage Friday in a four-alarm fire.
Multiple area fire departments responded to the blaze at 201 Main St. that took hours to extinguish.
The building was the location of a carpet shop. One person was rescued by no injuries were reported.
A state fire team will be assisting the Orleans County Fire Investigation unit to determine blaze’s cause.