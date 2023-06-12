UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.: UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.: Power outages continue in Darien and Pembroke, with National Grid estimating that restoration will be made by midnight.
The utility reports 130 customers in Darien without power, and a single outage in Pembroke.
An earlier outage affecting hundreds of customers in the city and town of Batavia, and the towns of Elba, Stafford and Byron has been restored.
The outages began about 7:20 p.m. Nearly 2,500 customers were without power at 7:40 p.m.
The area affected by the outage runs along East Main Street, from North Ag Park Road west to Vine and State streets. The outage stretches north across the Thruway to East Saile Drive, and then northeast along Bank Street Road to near Starowitz Road. The eastern boundary of the outage runs along Byron Road.
