UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m. that includes Genesee and Orleans counties.
The warning also includes northeastern Erie, northeastern Niagara, and Monroe counties.
At 8:34 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lockport to 6 miles northeast of Akron to Darien Lakes State Park, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Weather Service radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts and hail with the storm.
Expect damage to trees and power lines, the Weather Service said.
Locations to be affected include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Hilton and Brighton. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48A.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, the Weather Service said.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight. A few storms may contain gusty winds and brief, heavy downpours, the Weather Service said.
Original story, 8:15 p.m.:
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. for parts of Genesee and Orleans counties.
The warning includes northeastern Erie, Niagara, western Orleans and western Genesee counties.
At 8:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grand Island to near Williamsville to near Orchard Park, moving east at 40 mph.
Weather Service radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts, the Weather Service said.
Damage to trees and power lines are possible.
Locations to be affected include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore and Depew. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 55.