UPDATE, 9:53 p.m.: Thunderstorms have pushed to the east of the GLOW region where new warnings include Ontario, eastern Monroe and Wayne counties until 10:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 3 a.m. for Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Genesee, Livingston, northeastern Wyoming and Orleans counties until 9:45 p.m.
The warning also includes Allegany, Monroe and Ontario counties.
At 845 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oakfield to 7 miles south of Belfast, moving northeast at 60 mph.
Radar indicated 60 mph wind guests, the Weather Service said.
Expect damage to trees and power lines. This storm has a history of producing wind damage across Western New York.
Locations impacted include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Canandaigua, Brockport, Geneseo, East Rochester, and Medina.
This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12, Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 48, and Interstate 86 between exits 30 and 33.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has a history of producing wind damage across
Western New York with numerous reports of trees down, the Weather Service said.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
UPDATE, 8:25 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wyoming, southwestern Livingston and Central Genesee counties until 9 p.m.
The warning also includes eastern Cattaraugus, southeastern Erie and western Allegany counties.
At 8:06 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hamburg to near Allegany State Park, moving east at 45 mph.
Radar indicated 60 mph wind gusts with the storm, the Weather Service said.
Expect damage to trees and power lines.
Radar also indicated a threat of hail with a maximum hail size greater than three-quarters of an inch, according to the Weather Service.
Locations affected include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Batavia, Depew, Olean, Lancaster, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Arcade, Springville, Franklinville, Attica, and Holland.
This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 48A, and between exits 52A and
55, and Interstate 86 between exits 23 and 31.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, the Weather Service advised.
Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Original story:
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Friday for 29 counties in western and central New York.
In Western New York, the watch includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The watch also includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, and Wayne counties.
A broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to cross Western New York and the Genesee Valley this evening. Damaging winds are the primary risk, with large hail also possible, the Weather Service said.
The line of thunderstorms will likely move through between 7 p.m. and midnight tonight. Thunderstorms may also produce brief heavy downpours, with minor flooding possible in poor drainage areas, according to the Weather Service.
It appears the strongest storms will last no more than an hour or two as this moves through this evening, but there is a risk of damaging winds over portions of western New York this evening. Effective shear over 40 knots could also support isolated supercells nearby or within the line, so there is a risk of large hail as well, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this afternoon.
The main area of storms will exit our area across central New York shortly after midnight, however mesoscale guidance suggests the risk for more storms to develop along a secondary boundary which will move into the region during the early morning hours. By this time, less instability with a lower (but non-zero) severe weather risk, the forecast discussion said.
Any storms could produce heavy downpours, the Weather Service said, but climatologically this is not unusual for July.
Mid-level flow will support ample storm motion to mitigate flood risk. The main issue, according to the Weather Service, will be if repeated storms lay out across the same areas. That risk is looking pretty minimal at this time, the forecast discussion said.
Other counties in the watch include Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties.