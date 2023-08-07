Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.