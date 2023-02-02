UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for southern Wyoming and southwestern Livingston counties until 10:45 p..
The warning also includes Cattaraugus and southeastern Chautauqua counties.
At 9:50 p.m., a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Conesus to near Columbus, moving east at 45 mph.
Radar and webcams indicate intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 7 and Interstate 86 between exits 11 and 33.
Locations impacted include Jamestown, Olean, Geneseo, Salamanca, Dansville, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Alfred and Perry.
Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
Meanwhile, the snow squall that prompted earlier warnings in northeastern Genesee County, northeastern Livingston County, and southeastern Orleans County and Monroe, northern Ontario, Wayne, Cayuga, southwestern Oswego counties has exited the area. Therefore, the snow squall warning was allowed to expire at 10 p.m., the Weather Service said.
Areas of blowing snow and snow-covered roads will continue to make travel difficult.
UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.: A second snow squall warning has been issued by the National Weather Service that includes southeastern Livingston County.
The warning, in effect until 10:30 p.m. also includes Ontario, Cayuga and southeastern Wayne County.
At 9:35 p.m., a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Lysander to near Geneseo, moving southeast at 35 mph.
Radar and webcams indicate intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph, according to the Weather Service
Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 40 and 42.
Locations impacted include Geneva, Canandaigua, Dansville, Conesus, Bristol, Phelps, Weedsport, Naples, Rushville and Honeoye.
Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents, the Weather Service said.
UPDATE, 9 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for northeastern Genesee County, northeastern Livingston County, and southeastern Orleans County until 10 p.m.
The warning also includes Monroe, northern Ontario, Wayne, Cayuga, southwestern Oswego counties.
At 8:59 p.m., a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Chimney Bluffs State Park to Byron, moving east at 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
Radar and webcams indicate intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts were greater than 40 mph, the Weather Service said.
Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes, the Weather Service advises.
This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 8 and 12 and Interstate 90 between exits 43 and 47.
Locations affected include Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Fulton, Canandaigua, Brockport, Geneseo, East Rochester and Hilton.
Slow Down, the Weather Service says.
Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service says an arctic cold front plowing southwards across the region this evening will generate a 30-minute burst of moderate to heavy snow with accompany wind gusts to 40 mph.
A short-lived period of near white out conditions will be possible during the passage of the front between 8 and 9 p.m.
Those traveling later this evening should plan accordingly.
In the wake of the arctic cold front, temperatures will plunge from near 30 to the single digits by daybreak when wind chill values will be
roughly 10 below zero, the Weather Service.
Original story:
Wind chill advisories will be in effect from early Friday morning into Saturday morning across the GLOW region.
Bitter cold temperatures and gusty winds will result in very cold wind chills, the National Weather Service said, and bring an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia.
The arctic front crossing the region this evening will bring a brief burst of heavy snow and blowing snow, followed by relatively light lake effect snow. Wind chills will quickly drop to well below zero by late tonight as the arctic air pours into the region, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Separate advisories have been issued that include Genesee and Orleans and Livingston and Wyoming counties. The advisories will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero are forecast for Genesee, Orleans, Niagara, Monroe, Erie, Wayne, northern Cayuga and Chautauqua counties.
In Livingston and Wyoming counties, wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are expected. The advisory also includes Ontario, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Some snow is expected through Saturday morning, with light accumulations. Warmer temperatures are expected by Sunday.
The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
Overnight temperatures in the GLOW region are expected in the single digits on Thursday, with Friday’s daytime highs only increasing by a few degrees. Friday night will bring the coldest air of the season with temperatures dipping below zero in some areas before slowly warming through Saturday morning.
This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors, the Weather Service said. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.
The best way to avoid frostbite is to stay inside, while drinking lots of fluids to increase the volume of your body’s blood. Frostbite is more likely to affect individuals with poor circulation or who are not properly dressed for the weather, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some signs of frostbite are numbness, skin discoloration (grey, white, blue, or yellow), and waxy skin texture.
Until you can get indoors, don’t massage or rub frostbitten areas, drink warm liquids, put on extra layers, and remove anything tight such as rings and watches.
Indoor first aid requires the victim getting in a warm (not hot) bath and using warm towels to wrap the face and ears. Any contact with hot items, like heating pads or other heaters, could burn the victim before feeling returns.
Frostbitten skin can often cause blistering and swelling. If the blisters become blue or grey and the skin is alarmingly swollen or numb, get the victim to a hospital immediately.
Hypothermia, a condition marked by a dangerously low body temperature, is another serious cold-weather threat.
Individuals at increased risk for hypothermia include older adults with insufficient heat, clothing or food; babies sleeping in cold rooms; people who are outdoors for extended periods of time such as the homeless, hikers or hunters; and people who are drinking alcohol or using drugs, according to the CDC.
Signs of hypothermia include confusion, dizziness, poor coordination, severe shivering, exhaustion, and drowsiness. Contact emergency medical assistance immediately if a person’s body temperature drops below 95 degrees.
For immediate hypothermia care, remove the person’s wet clothing, wrap them in warm blankets, and provide warm (non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated) beverages until medical assistance arrives.
Make sure to dress properly if you are planning to be outdoors during this time. If you’ll be going outside, stay bundled up in layers of clothing, a hat, gloves, and insulated boots (preferably waterproof). Mittens are known to be better than gloves, but the goal is to be as covered up as possible.