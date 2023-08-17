UPDATE, 11:15 p.m.: Strong thunderstorms are expected to affect Wyoming, eastern Erie, eastern Niagara and Genesee counties through 12:15 a.m., reports the National Weather Service.
At 11:11 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles north of Newfane to near Clarence to near East Concord. Movement was east at 40 mph.
The storm was accompanied by winds gusts up to 50 mph, according to Weather Service radar.
Locations to be affected include Clarence, Batavia, East Aurora, Medina, Albion, Darien Lakes State Park, Letchworth State Park, Hamlin Beach State Park, Elma, Marilla, Le Roy, Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Bennington, Colden, Akron, Alden, Attica, and Pavilion. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 47 and 48A.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
A line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will produce gusty winds late this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The strong winds will be brief, but will gust 40 to 50 mph at many locations, the Weather Service said.
This line of storms and gusty winds will move across the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York between 10 p.m. and midnight, reaching the Rochester metro area and Genesee River Valley around midnight or 1 a.m.
Winds may be strong enough to blow over loose items. A few downed tree limbs are also possible.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, according to the Weather Service forecast.
Tonight’s cold front will usher in an early taste of fall for Friday, with cool temperatures, gusty winds, and scattered showers, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Conditions may support scattered to numerous showers and a few spotty thunderstorms through Friday evening, the forecast discussion said.
Friday will be quite cool, with highs generally in the 65-70 degree range in most areas and a brisk west wind gusting to around 30 mph, according to the forecast discussion.
Rain will linger east of Lake Ontario into Saturday, otherwise the rest of the area will see a return to dry weather, with dry and warmer weather areawide by Sunday as high pressure builds into the Great Lakes.