UPDATE 6 p.m.: A strong cold front will plow across the western counties of New York between 8 and 10 p.m.
While winds have already started to increase ahead of this front, the highest gusts of roughly 60 mph are forecast to take place with the actual frontal passage then ramp back up for a more extended period between midnight and 4 a.m., the Weather Service said.
Winds will average 20 to 40 mph for much of the overnight hours.
While our area has experienced stronger winds in similar scenarios, a big concern is the mainly thawed surface. This will combine with a nearly one inch of rain from earlier today to make many shallow rooted trees more prone to being uprooted. This will especially be the case across the Niagara Frontier, the Weather Service said.
Winds will gradually subside towards daybreak Friday morning, generally after 5 a.m. Up through that time, widespread power outages will be possible, the Weather Service said.
If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive, advises the Weather Service.
A high wind warning will be in effect from 7 tonight to 7 a.m. Friday for Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Niagara, Monroe and northern Erie counties.
Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, the Weather Service said.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, according to the Weather Service.
The Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Livingston County that will be in effect from 7 tonight through 7 a.m. Friday.
The advisory also includes Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the Weather Service said.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, according to the Weather Service.
Original story, 10 a.m.:
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Livingston County that will be in effect from 7 tonight through 7 a.m. Friday.
The advisory also includes Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, the Weather Service said.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, according to the Weather Service.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A high wind warning will be in effect from 7 tonight to 7 a.m. Friday for Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Niagara, Monroe and northern Erie counties.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, the Weather Service said.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, according to the Weather Service.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows, the Weather Service said.
The strongest winds are expected to arrive behind the passing front tonight. For most areas it will be a relatively short event, only lasting 3 to 6 hours, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
Officials for NYSEG and RG&E, which serves communities in Western New York, Greater Rochester, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions, has moved 230 additional line and trees crews into those areas ahead of the wind storm.
The companies' storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur.
The utility company reminds people to stay away from downed wires. Other tips:
n Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line. Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity.
n If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.
n NYSEG customers should call 1 (800) 572-1131 and RG&E customers should call 1 (800) 743-1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.
n National Grid customers may call 1 (800) 857-5222 to report downed lines.
n Residents may also call 911 to report downed wires.
During a Power Interruption
n Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.
n To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG 1 (800) 572-1131, RG&E at 1 (800) 743-1701, or National Grid at 1 (800) 857-5222 .
n Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.
Power Restoration Priorities
The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. Once this work is complete, the company will:
n Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.
n Develop a detailed restoration plan.
n Make repairs as quickly as possible.