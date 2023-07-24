UPDATE: City police say the suspect in today’s bank robbery has been apprehended.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: BATAVIA — City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed Key Bank.
The robbery occurred about 9:35 a.m. Monday at Key Bank on Main Street, police said. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash.
He arrived and left on a black colored bicycle last seen heading west on Main Street.
The suspect is a balding black male wearing a black T-Shirt, gray shorts, black socks, and no shoes. He had not been captured as of press time Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported during the incident. It was not immediately known if he got away with any money.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact Batavia Police Department Det. Jason Ivison at (585) 345-6312.
The bank robbery is the first in several years in the GLOW region. The last happened about six years ago.