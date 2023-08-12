The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 9 p.m. for 16 New York counties, including Livingston, Steuben and Ontario counties.
The Weather Service is advising of an enhanced risk of severe weather this afternoon into early this evening for the Southern Tier to portions of the Finger Lakes. A severe thunderstorm warning includes parts of Wyoming and Livingston counties until 1:30 p.m.
There are no advisories for Genesee or Orleans counties, but the Weather Service is advising that severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon through early evening for the entire GLOW region, and also Niagara and Monroe counties in Western New York.
Damaging winds and large hail are the main hazards, the Weather Service said, with an isolated tornado possible from the Southern Tier to southeast of Lake Ontario.
The tornado watch includes Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Livingston, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for central Wyoming and southwestern Livingston counties.
At 1:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Perry, or near Letchworth State Park, moving east at 30 mph. The storm was accompanied by 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, according to Weather Service radar.
Areas to be affected include Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Groveland, Castile, Silver Springs, Leicester, Silver Lake, and Sonyea. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7.
At 12:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Varysburg, or 13 miles south of Darien Lakes State Park, moving east at 30 mph. The storm contained 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, according to Weather Service radar.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Areas to be affected include Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Portageville, Varysburg, Groveland, Sheldon, Nunda, and Castile. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7, the Weather Service said.
This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
The greatest risk of higher-end severe weather today is likely over Southern Tier and also east-southeast of Lake Ontario as an approaching shortwave trough interacts with strongest low-level shear as the warm front will be close by, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this afternoon.
Strong storms will exit southern and eastern areas by late evening and there could be a few more showers and rumbles of thunder just about anywhere through the early overnight. After this, best chances for lingering showers will be east of Lake Ontario, the forecast discussion said.
Otherwise, dry mid-level air and lingering low-level moisture will promote some low clouds and patchy fog. Still muggy too as main cold front will not arrive until during the day on Sunday.