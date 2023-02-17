UPDATE: At approximately 6:00 p.m. this evening, defendant Christopher Luke surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service in Boston, Mass., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.
The Attorney's Office had earlier issued an advisory to the public indicating that Luke could possibly be in Western New York.
Original story:
BUFFALO — The U.S. Marshals Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted sex offender.
Christopher Luke, 42, failed to report Dec. 28 to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, La., agents said.
He’s believed to have friends and family in Buffalo. Agents believe he’s returned to the area.
Luke is 6 feet tall and weighs 280 pounds, agents said. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and has used the aliases “Doe” and “Dank.”
Luke was convicted in 2013 of sexual exploitation of minors — engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.
Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Office at (716) 225-0591.
— By Matt Surtel