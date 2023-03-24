BATAVIA — A wind advisory has been issued for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. A separate advisory includes Livingston County.
The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
In Livingston County, southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. The advisory also includes Ontario, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
People are advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
It’s also recommended they secure outdoor objects.
The wind advisory in Geneseeo, Orleans and Wyoming counties replaces the previously announced high wind watch.