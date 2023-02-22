The National Weather Service has moved up the start times for winter weather advisories in the four-county GLOW region and also increased the expected precipitation totals closer to Lake Ontario.
Winter weather advisories will now be in effect from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 6 p.m. Thursday. The start time is three hours earlier than previously announced.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations varying across the region.
Snow is expected to arrive this afternoon with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour and affect the evening commute, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
Heavy snow then flips to mixed precipitation this evening, which is when there is uncertainty in precipitation types due to how models are handling a warm layer aloft, the Weather Service said.
The idea is still there that snow and mixed precipitation across Southern Tier to Finger Lakes switches to brief period of heavy rain and maybe even some thunder by early evening while sleet and freezing rain spread northward across the Thruway corridor to the south shore of Lake Ontario eastward into Oswego County, the Weather Service said.
One model for western New York suggests that sleet would be the main precipitation before turning to freezing rain. Another model, with colder temperatures, signals sleet or snow before mainly sleet overnight, but even some freezing rain is possible with this scenario, the Weather Service said.
The main adjustment to the forecast has been to increase snow or sleet early this evening near Lake Ontario, adding another inch or two and suspect most of this would be from denser sleet versus 10:1 snow, the Weather Service said.
After working through the forecast process, ice accumulations and locations of greatest ice stayed generally remained unchanged, focused over northern Erie, Genesee into Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties. Total ice accumulations through tonight in these areas top out two- to three-tenths of an inch, the Weather Service said in the forecast discussion.
If temperatures are colder, some of this precipitation would end up very dense sleet instead of freezing rain. On flip side the warmer idea would lead to ice accumulations more toward 0.5 inch in some areas, the Weather Service said.
Northeast winds and gusts will be strong across Niagara and Orleans counties so if freezing rain is the dominant precipitation type there will be issues to tree limbs and power lines, the Weather Service said.
Here’s a capsule look:
n Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming counties are expected to receive total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around three-tenths of an inch. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph. The advisory also includes northern Erie County.
The Weather Service forecast for Genesee County, however, predicts 2 to 4 inches of daytime snow accumulation and an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet overnight.
For Wyoming County, the forecast is for 2 to 4 inches of snow today and 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet tonight.
And in Livingston County, the forecast is for 2 to 4 inches of snow today and 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet tonight.
n Orleans County could see total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to three-tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the Lake Ontario shoreline. The advisory also includes Niagara and Monroe counties.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and gusty winds. Travel could be extremely difficult. The hazardous conditions could affect the morning or evening commutes, the Weather Service said.
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving, the Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory will also be in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 10 p.m. tonight in Steuben County where mixed precipitation is also expected.
Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. The higher end snow and ice accumulations are most likely across elevations above 1,400 feet, the Weather Service said.
Light mixed precipitation will continue on Thursday before a strong cold front plows through on Thursday night switching all mixed precipitation back to light snow for Friday, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.