UPDATE, noon: Winter weather advisories have expired across the GLOW region.
Freezing rain has ended or changed to spotty light rain or patchy drizzle, reports the National Weather Service.
Use caution if traveling as there still may be icy spots left from the freezing rain that occurred earlier, the Weather Service advised.
UPDATE, 7 a.m. Jan. 17: Winter weather advisories have been extended until 9 a.m. for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Freezing rain is forecast with additional ice accumulations leaving a glaze creating very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory also includes Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
A separate winter weather advisory is in effect until noon for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and northern Cayuga counties.
Freezing rain is forecast with additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch, the Weather Service said.
Expect very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges, advises the National Weather Service.
Periods of freezing rain will result in slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving, advises the Weather Service.
An active weather week continues Thursday when a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible for the morning before precipitation changes to rain by Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service said.
The wintry mix could affect the Thursday morning commute.
UPDATE, 9 p.m.: An area of low pressure will send a wintery mix – and weather advisories – across our region starting late tonight and through the day Tuesday.
The leading edge of the snow and freezing rain across portions of Western New York will quickly change to plain rain through the day Tuesday, but not before affecting the morning commute.
Areas most likely to have an hour or two of subfreezing temperatures at the precipitation onset will be across parts of the Niagara Frontier
(north and east of metro Buffalo) and near the Genesee Valley and points eastward, the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this evening.
This freezing rain threat will be coming in around the same time as the Tuesday morning commute for the Genesee Valley, not ideal timing, the Weather Service said.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Genesee, Orleans and Niagara counties that will be in effect from 1 to 7 a.m.
Freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch, the Weather Service said.
The Genesee Valley and northern Finger Lakes, an area that includes Livingston County, will be under a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to noon.
Mixed precipitation is expected with total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch, the Weather Service said.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect the morning commute.
Periods of freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.
While no advisories have been issued for Wyoming County, the Weather Service warns that there is a slight chance of a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet late tonight. Any freezing rain early Tuesday morning is expected to quickly change to rain in the morning, the Weather Service said.
Steuben, Yates and Schuyler counties will be under a winter weather advisory from 5 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze, the Weather Service said.
Temperatures will fall well below freezing tonight, allowing precipitation to begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain. Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, the Weather Service said..
Original story, 5:55 p.m.:
GENESEO — A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. to noon Tuesday for Livingston County.
Mixed precipitation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch may occur with little to no snow accumulation.
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions which could affect the morning commute.
The advisory also includes Monroe, Ontario and Steuben counties.
In them meantime, freezing rain may occur early Tuesday in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties before turning to rain.