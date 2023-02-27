The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until midnight for Genesee, Orleans, Niagara and northern Erie counties.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are forecast, accompanied by winds gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for the Genesee Valley and northern Finger Lakes, including Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties, where additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are possible. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
Plan on slippery road conditions.
Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving, the Weather Service said.
Later tonight, snow will change over to rain from southwest to northeast across the Niagara Frontier and later this evening across the lower Genesee Valley. Until the change over, expect poor visibility and slick travel conditions, the Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. for Wyoming, southern Erie and the western Southern Tier where mixed precipitation is expected.
Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth of an inch or less is forecast. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph are possible, according to the Weather Service.
Original story, 6:30 a.m.:
Wyoming County will be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 1 this afternoon until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around a quarter-inch. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph.
The advisory includes southern Erie County and the western Southern Tier.
Plan on slippery road conditions with hazardous conditions that could affect this evening’s commute, the Weather Service said.
Snow is also forecast for the rest of the GLOW region where Genesee, Livingston and Orleans, 1 to 3 inches is possible late today and tonight. The snow may mix with sleet at times before changing to just rain, the Weather Service said.
The snow forecast also includes Niagara, northern Erie, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties.
Winds are also expected to gust to 40 to 45 mph on Tuesday in Western New York, especially across the higher terrain, the Weather Service said.