WARSAW — A winter weather advisory will take effect Saturday in Wyoming County.
The advisory will be in effect 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Lake effect snow is expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches may occur in the most persistent lake snow bands, including the county’s western portion, according to the NWS.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Drivers are advised to plan on slippery road conditions.
The advisory also includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties. No advisories have been issued for Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties.