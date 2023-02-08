The National Weather Service has added a new high wind watch for Wyoming and Monroe counties that will be in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the Weather Service said.
Genesee and Orleans counties will be under a previously announced high wind watch from Thursday evening through Friday morning. That watch also includes Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties.
Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are forecast with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest winds will be found northeast of Lake Erie and along the shores of Lake Erie, according to the Weather Service
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, advises the Weather Service.
Livingston County is not included in the advisory, though wind gusts may exceed 40 mph later Thursday night as a cold front sweeps east across the region, the Weather Service said.
South winds of 9 to 14 mph are forecast, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon on Thursday. Breezy conditions continue Thursday night with a south wind of 21 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph, according to the Weather Service forecast.
On Friday, west winds of 17 to 23 mph are forecast, with gusts as high as 39 mph, according to the Weather Service.
Rain remains in the forecast, but freezing rain has been removed from the forecast.
A few spots of freezing rain may occur in the far southwestern reaches of Western New York by daybreak Thursday morning, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.