Drying fuels, lowering relative humidity values and gusty winds will lead to elevated fire weather concerns this afternoon and early this evening across upstate New York, including the GLOW region.
High pressure settling across the Carolinas today and a weak cold front approaching from Quebec will support southwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph across parts of the region. Drying fuels and lowering relative humidity values of 25 to 35 percent will lead to elevated fire concerns, the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14.
High temperatures today will be found in the 60s to low 70s in spots away from the influence of the lakes, the Weather Service said.
Dry weather will continue through the end of the work week, with temperatures climbing well above normal,the Weather Service said.
In the meantime, Batavia City Fire Chief Joshua Graham is also advising residents of the fire risk. He advises people to follow city code.
“These winds could reach as high as 40 mph, he said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “That along with a dry air mass, relative humidity lowering to 25 percent and dry dead brush makes a prime situation for potential wildfires.”
City residents with questions may call the City Fire Department.