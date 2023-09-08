BATAVIA — The public will get a look next week at UR Medicine’s Batavia Medical Campus, 7795 Call Parkway, which has new imaging care services.
A community open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The new services include CT scans and walk-in X-rays, and ultrasound imaging will also be available beginning this winter. The practice is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
“Access to on-site Imaging services adds to the convenience for patients and families. Medical imaging is routinely used by healthcare providers to diagnose illness and injury. It is also an essential part of some therapeutic procedures,” said University of Rochester Medical Center Communications Manager Leslie White. “UR Medicine is hiring and training ultrasound sonographers and expect to begin providing ultrasound services in December.”
White said this will be the first time UR Medicine offers an imaging site in Genesee County and that care is available to anyone.
“Access to walk-in X-ray services is a benefit for the community,” she said. “We offer Imaging in Livingston County at UR Medicine Noyes Hospital in Dansville.”
During Tuesday’s open house, visitors can meet radiology staff, tour the office to see the Imaging technology and learn about important health screenings such as lung cancer screenings which are essential for smokers.
UR Medicine opened its Medical Campus in May 2022 to expand residents’ access to specialty and primary care by bringing several practices into a single, convenient location,” White said.
“UR Medicine offers adult and pediatric allergy and immunology, neurosurgery, otolaryngology and audiology, oncology, and urology clinics, as well as primary care in the 21,455-square-foot campus,” she said.
To make an appointment, call 585-602-0660; or learn more at: urmc.rochester.edu/Batavia.