The Village of Attica has scheduled a public hearing for July 18 to get comments from the public on the village’s community development needs that could lead to an application for one or more Community Development Block Grants from New York State.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the Attica Village Hall, 9 Water St., Attica.
The Community Development Block Grant program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal, and will make available to eligible local governments about $20 million in funding for the 2023 program year for public infrastructure, public facilities and planning projects, with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate income persons.
The Village of Attica is applying for up to $1 million in CDBG funds for a public facilities project to install an ADA accessible elevator at Village Hall.
The hearing will provide further information about the CDBG program and will allow for citizen participation in the development of any proposed grant applications and/or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals.
Comments on the CDBG program or proposed project(s) will be received at this time.
The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.