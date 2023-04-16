BATAVIA — The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’ Day of Caring is set for May 11 and the agency is seeking volunteers.
The Day of Caring is the largest single day of volunteering in the region. More than 5,000 volunteers will be mobilized across six counties, including Genesee, Livingston, Wyoming, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne.
Volunteers are matched with a local nonprofit agency. Examples of nonprofit volunteer needs include gardening, spring cleanup, and beautification projects.
There are still hundreds of volunteer spots available and agencies to support, United Way officials said in a news release. Those interested can sign up as an individual, or a team with friends, family, or colleagues for a fun-filled day of giving back to the community.
Registration information includes:
n Genesee County — Contact MarcAnthony Bucci at marcanthony.bucci@unitedwayrocflx.org or (585) 242-6449.
n Livingston and Wyoming counties — Sign up on Volunteer United at www.unitedwayrocflx.org/volunteer or email volunteer@unitedwayrocflx.org.