GENESEO – The National Warplane Museum, 3489 Big Tree Lane, is seeking volunteers to help spruce up the grounds on May 11 ahead of an ROTC Commmissioning Ceremony on May 15.
Work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will focus on three areas: the sign on Route 63, the welcome sign plantings near the office, and the gardens in front of the Visitors Center.
May 11 is also the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’s Day of Caring when many companies send teams out to area non-profits to assist with various needs. The National Warplane Museum is a United Way registered non-profit for the Day of Caring event.
Flowers, mulch and gardening tools will be on site.
In the event of rain, indoor painting and organizing jobs will be assigned.
For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Ruth Henry at (518) 495-4503.
The National Warplane Museum is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to all veterans of the U.S. armed forces who served during the World Wars, Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Gulf Wars and Mid-eastern battles. The museum is also dedicated to preserving aircraft, equipment and artifacts from those eras.