Warplane Museum to host veterans’ picnic

GENESEO — A veteran and family picnic is set for Sept. 2 at the National Warplane Museum.
The picnic is set for 1 to 6 p.m. at the museum on 3489 Big Tree Lane. It’s sponsored by the Veterans One-stop Center and United Healthcare. It will include people from a 12-county area including the GLOW region.
The day will feature fee music raffles, fun and activities aimed at the entire family, organizers said in a news release.
There will also be raffles for vintage airplane rides, giant Jenga sets and a fishing charter for four.
Veterans are encouraged to come enjoy the free event with their families and connect with other Veterans in the Western New York area.
To sign up, visit www.vocwny.org/event-details/12-county-veteran-and-family-picnic. Email
lhill@vocwny.org with any questions.