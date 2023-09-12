WARSAW — Village residents are being warned about a telephone scam.
A caller is impersonating village police, said Chief Pete Hoffmeister. The caller tells people they are wanted on a warrant or need to pay outstanding fines via telephone.
“It’s a national thing going around,” Hoffmeister said. “We’re working with the state police and a forensic crime lab to track these phone numbers but everything appears it’s not even from our country.”
Village police do not call people about outstanding warrants and will not ask for money or personal information over the phone, he said.
People are asked to be vigilant about knowing who they are speaking with, and not to give personal information or send money or gift cards to callers.
— By Matt Surtel