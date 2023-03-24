BERGEN — In a fire such as the one Friday night at the Firing Pin’s shooting range, people are still the biggest priorities. However, now those people are surrounded by dangerous items that, under heat and fire, “aren’t really good to be around,” as Bergen Fire Chief Kevin Bruton said at the scene.
“That’s always going through our heads every time we go anywhere and say, ‘OK, what kind of hazards do they carry? Are there chemicals? Is there ammunition, whatever it might be?” Bruton said. “That’s always at the top of our head — what are we going into and how much of it and how many people are there?’”
As far as the challenges with this fire, Bruton said, “We have, not only the guns they rent here, people bring their own that come shoot. They’ve got ammo in the building and the amount of people on the range ... There’s a store, so you’ve got people looking at merchandise, people hanging out.”
The fire chief said as far as he knew, no ammunition had gone off.
“Nobody was in the same area of anything dangerous,” Bruton said. “We were able to keep everything wet or away from the hazard.”
Firefighters started out attacking the fire inside the building.
“It was way too dangerous to keep everybody in, so we fought it from the outside,” he said. “That’s ... what we do when we don’t want to take the risk of sending our people in there, especially when we knew everybody was out. We made an exterior attack and that was in the best interest of everybody.”
The fire chief said he didn’t have the exact number of people in the building at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was under investigation that evening, he said.
Revlyn Wright of Rochester, who had been at the shooting range with a friend for about 10 or 15 minutes before the fire began, estimated there were about 10 people there.
“We’re in there shooting and we just heard a young lady who was also in the shooting range. She said, ‘Fire, fire!’” he said.
Wright said it was a small fire at the time.
Staff from the Firing Pin came in, saw what was happening and told everyone to grab his or her things, Wright said. They then tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but were unable to do so. Firing Pin employees then told everyone to get out of the building.
Bruton said the call about the fire came in and he headed to the Firing Pin. On his way, he could see the smoke from north of the village, so he called a second alarm.
“When I got here, the shooting range half had been pretty involved, so I made sure that all the ... occupants, owners and everybody was out,” he said.
Once that was confirmed, firefighters began fighting the flames.
“Right now, we’ve got a good portion of it still standing, so it’s pretty awesome,” Bruton said.
“It’s going to be a long night. The probable cause is in the firing range itself,” the fire chief said.
Bruton said the Firing Pin was trying to salvage as much merchandise and other items in the building as possible.
“At this point, that’s all I really know about the condition of the building,” he said around 6:45 p.m. Friday. “The smoke and all the fire pushed its way up through the attic space and started crawling into the store. Luckily, it didn’t get down into the walls and take up that whole building. There is still a lot of smoke damage and I honestly don’t know what the inside condition is of that building, so I can’t really comment on that.”
Along with firefighters, there were EMTs on scene, as well as law enforcement.
“When the fire is out, we’ve got to do overhaul, make sure it really is all out and that we have salvaged everything we possibly could,” Bruton said. “That’s the reason for the second alarm.” On scene were Bergen, Stafford, town and city of Batavia, Byron, Le Roy, Churchville and Brockport firefighters. A Bergen ambulance was there as New York State Police and a state fire vehicle.