MEDINA — Sitting on the stoops of Main Street businesses, residents of Medina watched as streams of water were sprayed on a carpet business to douse a fire which ate up the interior of the building.
The building at 201 Main St. is made of historical Medina sandstone and located next to the old theater, across from the Medina Police station. It was cordoned off with yellow “do not cross” tape which went down the street up to Country Club Family Restaurant.
Lt. Steve Cooley of the Medina Fire Department said the department received at 10:49 a.m. a 911 call about a smell of something electrical burning. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. and arrived at the same time.
Upon seeing smoke emerging from the chimney, the first responders at that point called in a structural fire and mutual aid.
By 2 p.m. they were already on their fourth alarm for mutual aid.
“Crews immediately rescued an individual from a second story window,” Cooley said.
Two people live at the location above the business, he said. One was home at the time, and the owner who was rescued refused transport to the hospital and is with his family.
There is no injuries at this time.
The roof has also of Friday afternoon collapsed, and the higher floors are threatening to collapse as well. Structural engineers will be coming in to do an evaluation on the structure.
Cooley asks anyone driving around the village to stay out of the corridor and to conserve water. If people leave on the east side of the village and have smoke, keep your windows closed and children inside.
He said the hardest part about battling the fire has been water; there is only so much in the system and they’re using every available amount now.
“We actually set up two drafting sites. We’re drafting out of the same (Oak Orchard) creek,” Cooley said. “One to the south. Shelby set up those operations. … We got a half mile hose where the creek goes under the canal. We’ll draft it out of that site as well for the water operations on the back side.”
The state fire will be assisting Orleans County Fire Investigation unit into looking at the cause of the fire. PREVIOUS COVERAGE MEDINA — Firefighters are battling a working fire this afternoon at 201 Main St.
The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. in a carpet store. The Orleans County Emergency Management Agency is advising people to avoid Main Street at the moment.