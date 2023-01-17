BATAVIA — Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as the City of Batavia Water Department repairs a water main break on Richmond Avenue between Vernon Avenue and Woodrow Road.
Traffic in the vicinity remains closed while crews access the break and make the repair.
Residents in other parts of the Batavia Water Plant Service Area may notice issues with water pressure, city officials said. Residents in affected areas will be without water until the repair is made.
The length of time the water will be off is unknown.
Due to the size of the break all residents are asked to conserve water usage at this time, until the break is fixed.
As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored, officials said. People are asked to refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.
Officials said they apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.