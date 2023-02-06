BATAVIA — The City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a service line Tuesday on Maple Street.
There is the potential the water may need to be shut off on Maple Street from Evans to Thorpe streets, city officials said in a news release. The length of time the water would be off is unknown.
Traffic will also be closed down from Evans to Thorpe on Maple Street while the repair is being made.
When the water is restored it may be discolored, city officials said. People are asked to refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.
Officials said they apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.