ALBANY — This week’s combination of hot temperatures and high humidity increases the chances that heat illnesses could occur.
People are advised to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.
Advice includes:
n Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
n When outdoors, pets should have access to shade and water should be kept in the shade.
n Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
n Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
n Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
n Closing windows, blinds and shades during the day can also help keep heat out.
n Fans can help, but not once the temperature surpasses 90 degrees. Taking a cool shower, bath or a sponge bath can help to cool your body.
n Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Muscle cramping is usually the first sign of heat-related illnesses (heat exhaustion or heat stroke).
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea, vomiting, cold/pale/clammy skin, heavy sweating, fast and weak pulse, weakness or fainting and fast and shallow breathing. Victims of this illness should be moved to a cool place, be cooled using any method available such as ice packs; cool, wet cloths, or by applying water to the body, and sip on water. If a victim is continuously vomiting or loses consciousness, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.
If heat exhaustion is not treated it may progress to heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat stroke include hot body temperature, hot/red/dry/moist skin, rapid and strong pulse and possible unconsciousness. Victims of this illness should be treated in the same ways as those with heat exhaustion but do not give fluids.
Also, 911 should be immediately called, as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a medical emergency.