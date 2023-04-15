PORTAGEVILLE — Addicted to the weather? Can’t go a day without checking the skies?
If that’s the case, you might be able to help the National Weather Service as it seeks a volunteer weather observer for the Portageville area.
The NWS in Buffalo has had a Portageville-area weather observer for the past 50 years. The person takes and reports daily precipitation measurements.
But the NWS has been going without for the past four months.
“We have been without a weather observer since about December of 2022,” said Dan Kelly, Observing Program leader for the NWS in Buffalo. “The previous observer had to step down due to changes in their work schedule.”
The duties are quick and simple. The volunteer takes readings daily about 7 a.m.
“In the warm season, it is a matter of reading a rain gauge which the NWS will provide,” Kelly said. “In the winter we do ask for the snow in the rain gauge to be melted down, and for a reading of snowfall — new snow that has fallen over the last 24 hour period — as measured on a snowboard.”
A snowboard is essentially a large white cutting board which the NWS also provides. The volunteer also measures ground snow depth.
“The NWS will provide training and a training video on how to measure precipitation and snow,” Kelly said. “These observations take only a few minutes to complete generally — maybe 5 minutes in the winter with the snow measurements.”
The measurements are relayed daily to the NWS via Internet or a toll-free phone number. The observations are then archived and used in future climate and research studies.
The data also assists the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Mt. Morris Dam.
The results can help the NWS as it creates forecasts, monitors drought conditions, assists with agricultural planning, and more.
The volunteer role isn’t limited to Portageville residents only. The NWS is seeking people from the approximate area, which also includes Nunda, Castile and Hunt.
Several people have filled the role over the decades, including a person who volunteered for 37 years, Kelly said.
Those interested or seeking more information are asked to contact the National Weather Service, 587 Aero Drive, Buffalo, NY 14225. They may also call (716) 565-0204, or email Dan.Kelly@noaa.gov.