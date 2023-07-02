Heavy rain is expected to cross the Niagara Frontier this afternoon.
Rain will be heavy at times between 2 and 6 p.m. with rainfall rates in excess of an inch per hour possible, according to the National Weather Service.
This will result in ponding of water on some roadways, with minor flooding possible in areas with poor drainage. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling in heavy rain, and should not drive through flooded roadways.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Livingston and Wyoming counties.
There is a slight risk for excessive rain producing flash flooding this afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the entire region on Monday and may contain heavy rain. These storms have a marginal risk for excessive rain producing flash flooding through Monday evening, the Weather Service said.