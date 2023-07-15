Showers and thunderstorms moving across Western and North Central New York overnight could produce localized flash flooding, reports the National Weather Service.
Rainfall amounts will vary, with storm totals between a half-inch and an inch at most locations. However, localized rainfall amounts of 2 inches are possible, which may result in flash flooding, the Weather Service said.
Urban areas, areas with steep terrain, and areas with wet antecedent conditions will be most vulnerable. The greatest risk for heavy rain will last through around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Areas that could be affected include Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, along with Niagara, Monroe, Ontario, northern and southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties.
This includes the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Buffalo, Batavia, Warsaw, Geneseo, Canandaigua, Jamestown, Olean, Wellsville, Orchard Park, and Springville
Those traveling overnight should exercise caution and be prepared for brief heavy downpours.
The Weather Service reminds motorists to never drive across a flooded roadway.