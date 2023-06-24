Heavy rain is expected to affect Livingston, eastern Genesee, southern Monroe and Ontario counties this afternoon, reports the National Weather Service.
At 4:01 p.m., Weather Service Doppler radar was showing an area of slow moving showers and embedded thunderstorms producing very heavy rain over portions of the Genesee Valley and western Finger Lakes.
Locations affected include Avon, Conesus, Dansville, Geneseo, Mount Morris, Letchworth State Park, Pavilion, Le Roy, Byron, Rochester, Chili, Geneva, Canandaigua, East Rochester, Fairport, Brighton, Henrietta, Penfield, Victor and Honeoye Falls.
The affected area includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12 and Interstate 90 between exits 42 and 47.
Torrential rainfall is occurring in some locations and may lead to localized flooding.
The greatest risk for localized flooding is in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Livingston counties, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this afternoon.
Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will decrease in coverage this evening with the loss of diurnal instability, and as the weak forcing in play today begins to drift away from the area. There may still be a few isolated/scattered showers lingering overnight, but the majority of the rain will be over by late evening, the forecast discussion said.
The Weather Service forecast for today calls for scattered to numerous showers and a few scattered thunderstorms for the four-county GLOW region of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and also Niagara, Monroe, northern and southern Erie, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties.
A few storms may produce localized heavy downpours and may result in isolated flooding, the Weather Service said.
Additional rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected Monday through Tuesday. A few storms may produce localized heavy downpours and may result in isolated flooding, the Weather Service said.